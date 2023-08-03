How can daily habits influence climate change? Aakash Ranison has an answer

You might be all in on the #OOTD (outfit of the day) trend or not care about leftover food from a takeout. All this, and a multitude of small daily habits that we might not think twice about, could add to the climate burden. Digital influencer and activist Aakash Ranison attempts to decode these in his new book 'I'm a Climate Optimist'. He takes stock of various sectorsâ€”like transport, beauty, food, textile and technologyâ€”to talk about how we can be more mindful of the choices we make in our daily life and make a positive difference at an individual level