To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. How can daily habits influence climate change? Aakash Ranison has an answer

How can daily habits influence climate change? Aakash Ranison has an answer

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
107 Listen ins
 

You might be all in on the #OOTD (outfit of the day) trend or not care about leftover food from a takeout. All this, and a multitude of small daily habits that we might not think twice about, could add to the climate burden. Digital influencer and activist Aakash Ranison attempts to decode these in his new book 'I'm a Climate Optimist'. He takes stock of various sectorsâ€”like transport, beauty, food, textile and technologyâ€”to talk about how we can be more mindful of the choices we make in our daily life and make a positive difference at an individual level

shutterstock_1901397301_SM

Tesla's China hurdle in India

Aug 3, 2023
shutterstock_2291196097_SM

If an AI tool makes an ad, who is responsible for it?

Aug 2, 2023
shutterstock_2202367919_SM

Tiger Global's Flipkart and other exits — what's next in India's startup landscape?

Aug 1, 2023
Arun Vinayak_Co-founder & CEO_Exponent Energy_SM

Arun Vinayak at Exponent on solving the 'two-sided problem' of fast charging for India

Aug 1, 2023
EdTech2023

Inside our edtech special issue

Jul 31, 2023
Data Protection

Data protection bill, 2023 likely to be introduced in Parliament â€” expect the law soon?

Jul 28, 2023
See More