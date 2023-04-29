From nutrition claims made by nutraceutical companies to HerKey's Neha Bagaria's journey to empower women, here are out top reads of the week

DISCOVER

India generates the most e-waste in the world, followed by China and the US. However, only 33 percent of this electronic waste is collected, dismantled, and disposed or recycled. In an era when our oceans are teaming with waste and mountains of trash line the city’s horizons, it’s important to make Right to Repair a mainstay to reduce consumerism, increase transparency from manufacturers, and give an opportunity to third-party repairers. While the government has embarked upon it, it is increasingly becoming clear that the Right to Repair will only have teeth if it was the law. And that comes with its own set of challenges, which Divya Shekhar will take you throughCovid-19 has made people conscious about their health and well-being. Apart from an uptick in health regimes and workouts, the sales of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals have also reached a new high to meet nutrition needs. They come in the form of pills, capsules, gummies, powders and liquids. However, experts are now asking if these dietary supplements actually achieve what they claim; there are some that don’t meet FSSAI norms too.‘We don’t want to hire married women. They will soon go the family way.’ ‘…The best time to hire a woman is straight out of college, before she’s married.’ ‘I hired a woman once, and she quit after she had a child.’ These are just some of the justifications Neha Bagaria was given when she was out pitching her startup which would give an opportunity to women to make a comeback into the workforce, especially after a maternity break. Bagaria, however, was unwilling to give up. Today, as Kalaari Capital’s Vani Kola describes, “She has done a stellar job in creating pathways for many women to come back into the workforce…”Khaitan & Co started with a regional office in Kolkata in 1911, the year that the Britishers shifted the capital from Kolkata to New Delhi. Today, Khaitan & Co is amongst India’s largest full-service law firms with over 1,000 professionals of which 240 are partners, the highest in the country. From the Tata Group, to Flipkart and Fortis, Byju’s, Paytm, and more, this is the story of how Khaitan & Co became the one-stop legal powerhouse for India Inc.India has been called a bright spot several times, when a storm is brewing in the global economy. However, this time around, experts believe that India’s insulation layer may not be thick enough to shelter it from the global slowdown. The growth path for India currently remains tricky—consumption demand for entry level cars, mobile phones and loans is slowing down. There is a reluctance to spend on non-essentials even despite incomes rising to pre-pandemic levels. Here’s what the near future holds, according to experts.When The Forbes 400 ranking of America's richest people debuted in 1982, just two entertainers made the cut: Yoko Ono and Bob Hope. In the next 20 years, six more squeaked on. Only three of those first eight ever became billionaires. Then came a celebrity wealth boom: In the past eight years, 11 stars have hit billionaire status. Here are some notables.The business of sports is booming, with teams in several leagues changing hands for record prices and athletes pulling in more than ever, both on and off the field. There are 39 billionaires in the world whose wealth comes primarily from sports, up from 16 a decade ago, including a dozen newcomers over the past year. Here are some of the most notable names from the Forbes Billionaires List 2023.