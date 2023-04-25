Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Forbes World's Billionaires 2023: Larry Tanenbaum to LeBron James, sports billionaires on the list

The business of sports is booming, with teams in several leagues changing hands for record prices and athletes pulling in more than ever, both on and off the field. There are 39 billionaires whose wealth comes primarily from sports, up from 16 a decade ago, including a dozen newcomers over the past year. Here are some of the most notable names from the Forbes Billionaires List 2023
Published: Apr 25, 2023

