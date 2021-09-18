Our top reads of the week

Image: Shutterstock



1) Moving the behemoth

On CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's watch, Tata Consultancy Services, one of the world's top IT companies, is ready to shed the outsourcing legacy and embrace symbiotic transformational journeys with its biggest customers. Here's a look at how the process is moving. Read More





Discover

With these liberalised Drone Rules, “our aim is to make India a global drone hub by 2030”, said Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union civil aviation minister. The move has attracted interest from startups and investors. How significant is this likely to be and what more needs to be done?Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman of Asia Healthcare, has bet on an unbeaten path. He understands the thrill of turning around something that others consider impossible. Focusing on single-speciality hospitals in the country, he is giving fresh life to India's crippled healthcare sector and making his investors richer.National Institutional Ranking Framework has released its annual report. Institutes in eleven categories—Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions—were assessed on different criteria and here are the best of them.Consumer Online Foundation (COF) recently released a report on people's opinions on tobacco control regulations. It shows that the majority of people say the proposed Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) Amendment Bill, 2020, could fuel more illicit cigarette trade. To know more fascinating stats from the report, check out the story.Who's who of flavour-of-the-season celebs turned up for the Met Gala 2021. Megan Fox, Kendall Jenner, Lorde, and Kid Cudi brought their interpretation of 'America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition' to the glittering carpet. Let's check out who understood the assignment and who took the weird route.After a dry spell, the 'king of Bollywood' is back in two viral advertisements. His innate charm and self-deprecating wit always add to the power of his brand. Advertising experts weigh in on the move.