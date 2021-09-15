How Vishal Bali is giving a fresh life to India's crippled healthcare sector and making his investors richer

Vishal Bali, executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare; Image: Nishant Ratnakar for Forbes India





Building it all up

Bali became the CEO of Fortis Hospitals before relinquishing his duties five years later. Soon after, he set up Medwell Ventures, which runs Nightingales, a home healthcare services company across four large metros. By 2017, he also became the executive chairman of Asia Healthcare Holdings.

Bali and the team, however, took control of the three centres in Bengaluru since the business was fairly new to them. Today, the number of Motherhood hospitals has grown to 12 from three. The company is currently in the process of building eight more centres across the country.

Going forward

But despite all its attention on single-specialty hospitals, AHH also reckons there is significant scope for multi-specialty hospitals to grow. “The multi-specialty players are getting bigger and stronger, and they are now going deeper in the markets. So, I think we will see more consolidation in that play,” adds Bali. “Ultimately, healthcare provision in this country is being led by private healthcare. And much of the private sector is enabled by private equity funding, which is firing the growth of the private healthcare delivery system.”