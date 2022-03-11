



1) Can't turn the clock

As the Omicron wave ebbs, employers are keen to bring their employees back to office, or implement a hybrid model. But employees who have managed to make the most of working from home don't agree. And that companies get a wider pool of talent with a work-from-anywhere option, can going back to the work model from 2019 make sense? Companies may lose their best talent to competitors, experts say. For more





2) Open source unicorn

Hasura with its pioneering platform makes it easier for developers to access data, and it's finding takers among startups and corporations alike. With over 400 million downloads and $136.5 million in funding, it is India's first open-source unicorn. Hasura cuts down time and the expertise required to build APIs for data access. Here's their story. For more







3) Women of sand mining

As is typical in rural India, women have no voice in the male-dominated sand mining business that is affecting their homes and villages—unless activists intervene; and many activists taking up these issues in India are women, the Women Human Rights Defenders International Coalition Report has noted. Sumaira Abdulali, convenor of the Awaaz Foundation, scripts how sand mining affects communities, especially its women. For more







DISCOVER



Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

With roots in rural India and a deep understanding of farming and agriculture in India, DeHaat has built a full-stack agricultural and farming services company. It provides agricultural inputs, customised farming advisory, access to finance, and market linkages like connecting farmers to BigBasket or Blinkit for bulk selling. Here's how it became India's most valued agritech player.Mini Coopers have fans in every corner of the world. Every Mini has this aura of efficiency in compact luxury. It just makes you want to work for it, earn it. This episode of Forbes India Momentum will help you decode those feelings for Mini Cooper S.Harmanpreet Kaur blazed the trail for women's cricket in India when she scored a massive 170 not out against Australia in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup. A swashbuckling batter, Harmanpreet is opening the second season of Forbes India From the Field and shares her dreams of lifting the world cup for India one day.Russia is now the most sanctioned country in the world. Sanctions against Russia have increased manifold—2,778, putting it ahead of Iran—as the world unites to isolate the country economically to thwart Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Here's how many sanctions Russia has been imposed with now, and how it compares with other countries.