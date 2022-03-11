1) Can't turn the clock
As the Omicron wave ebbs, employers are keen to bring their employees back to office, or implement a hybrid model. But employees who have managed to make the most of working from home don't agree. And that companies get a wider pool of talent with a work-from-anywhere option, can going back to the work model from 2019 make sense? Companies may lose their best talent to competitors, experts say. For more
2) Open source unicorn
Hasura with its pioneering platform makes it easier for developers to access data, and it's finding takers among startups and corporations alike. With over 400 million downloads and $136.5 million in funding, it is India's first open-source unicorn. Hasura cuts down time and the expertise required to build APIs for data access. Here's their story. For more
3) Women of sand mining
As is typical in rural India, women have no voice in the male-dominated sand mining business that is affecting their homes and villages—unless activists intervene; and many activists taking up these issues in India are women, the Women Human Rights Defenders International Coalition Report has noted. Sumaira Abdulali, convenor of the Awaaz Foundation, scripts how sand mining affects communities, especially its women. For more
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.