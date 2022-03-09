





“Tumse shaadi kaun karega (who will marry you),” was a grave question posed by a concerned father in 2011. Coming from a rural farming background in Bihar, Shashank Kumar’s father knew very well what his lad needed. First was high-quality education: IIT-Delhi alum Kumar scored high on that front. Second was a non-farming life, which also meant staying away from the state. Kumar performed brilliantly on this count too. After IIT, he joined a consulting firm and spent close to three years. His parents, understandably, were elated.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.