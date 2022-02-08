Kirti Jangra (left) and Neetu Yadav were roommates at IIT-Delhi

Neetu Yadav, 26

Kirti Jangra, 28

CEO and COO, Animall



Roommates while graduating from IIT-Delhi, Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra wanted to make a difference. And Animall, their dairy farming startup, became their means towards this. An online platform to empower dairy farmers across India, Animall started off as a weekend project in August 2019, and has today become a top-tier VC-funded startup.



Neetu Yadav, Kirti Jangra, Anurag Bisoyi (UX designer), and Libin V Babu (senior front-end engineer), the founding team of Animall, started the venture in December 2019 in Gurugram. “Today, the largest dairy industry in the world is hungry for disruption, and at Animall, we are building for that positive disruption,” says Jangra.





(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)