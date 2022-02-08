Viraj Mithani is currently working with a mix of painting and print making



Viraj Mithani, 28

Artist



When Viraj Mithani, 28, told his parents that he wanted to be an artist, his businessman father was not too happy about it. “He had anticipated I would join his business,” he says, adding that he found support in his mother and aunt. After all, the only tenuous link that his family has had with the arts is his grandfather—“He was a photographer and artist, but did not exhibit his works and did them just for himself”—and his grandfather’s brother, who went to Mumbai’s JJ School of Art. “Every now and then, my father would sort of push [for Mithani to join the business]… but finally he has become more comfortable with it.”





