Rahul Jain says that he does not take himself seriously

Image:Madhu Kapparath



Rahul Jain, 28

Brand & Creative Strategist, Sideways



Back in 2017, Fevicol found itself in a fix in Punjab. A bunch of local adhesive players rolled out poor-quality products and aggressively wooed contractors and dealers by offering huge incentives and cashbacks. “We had to fix the problem,” explains Rahul Jain, brand and creative strategist at Sideways, the creative partner for Fevicol for this project.





(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)