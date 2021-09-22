How two IITians shunned the herd mentality to sell cattle online

Neetu Yadav, co-founder and CEO (left) and Kirti Jangra, co-founder and COO, Animall Technologies; Image: Madhu Kapparath





Neetu Yadav expected the flight to be bumpy. Rajasthan had been under a wet spell during the first week of September. The early morning flight from Bengaluru, though, stayed clear of turbulence, and landed on time in Jaipur. It was drizzling, and Yadav, who had just quit her job at online storytelling platform Pratilipi—her second in under four years—booked an Uber for Nawalpura village, some 70 km from the airport. She plugged in her earphones, switched on some Hindi music, and tried to stay calm. The thought of breaking the news to her father, a dairy farmer, was unnerving. The moment she reached home, Yadav dumped her luggage in her room and rushed to the cattle shed to milk the cows.

Jangra, though, knew that the aftermath of her revelation could be stormy. But she wanted to take the bull by the horns. She swigged a large glass of buttermilk in a few gulps, and spewed the news. “I am quitting my job,” she said. The family members cheered, and hugged her. A small-town girl from Haryana was about to leave for the US to pursue an MBA. It was a rare moment. The second part of the confession, though, stunned everybody. “I am not going to the US. I have decided to sell cows,” she professed. Her father was not amused. He looked at his daughter with dazed eyes. “Is this why you went to IIT-Delhi?” he asked. “Why did you study so much if you had to turn into a cattle trader?”

Three months down the line, in December, it was Rampal’s turn to taunt his father. The 16-year-old school dropout in Nawalpura managed to do something incredible. He sold three cows in less than 24 hours. What made the task sweet, though, was his father, a farmer, struggled for over a month to find buyers for his cattle. “Ye app nahin, aandolan hai (this is not an app, it’s a revolution,” he remarked, alluding to the Animall app which he used to sell the cows.

The Animall business, and instinct, now became strong. The herd kept growing. In October last year, Sequoia Omnivore and others came knocking with Rs 44 crore. In April this year, a big round of Rs 102 crore took place. Yadav and his team expanded the business to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, and in a little under two years, Animall managed to sell over 5 lakh cattle, amounting to Rs 2,500 crore of GTV (gross transaction value).









Yadav and Jangra, for their part, contend that they trying hard to bring some semblance of order into this market. "Our dream is to improve the lives of farmers by making dairy farming significantly more productive and profitable," underlines Neetu Yadav, CEO and co-founder of Animall. Over 300 million cattle in India, she underlines, is distributed among 75 million dairy farmers in India. Contrast the numbers with Brazil: 230 million cattle among 2 million dairy farmers. "Imagine the fragmentation in India," she says. What this leads to naturally, she underlines, is gross inefficiencies in farming. There was another interesting thing which Yadav and Jangra noticed. People were using the internet in Bharat for entertainment: YouTube TikTok , music, videos and other stuff. "There was no utility-driven app to solve the livelihood and real problem of the users," says Yadav.