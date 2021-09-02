Why agriculture is India's silver lining

Farmer and CEO of Vidhi Seeds, Praveen Kumar, has been storing his produce in agritech and fintech startup Arya's warehouses closer to his farm and saving nearly 20-25 percent

Image: Madhu Kapparath



The year 2020-21 has seen India’s economy suffer terribly, with its largest ever contraction in GDP of 7.3 percent. However, it has grown by 20.1 percent during the April-June quarter of this financial year. Agriculture, which has been a silver lining for the Indian economy since the pandemic struck, has continued to grow as the latest GDP figures show. The sector's gross value added (GVA) has grown 4.5 percent in Apr-Jun FY22 when compared to FY21, when the sector had reported a growth of 3.5 percent on-year.



According to the Economic Survey of India 2020-21, in FY20, the total foodgrain production in the country was recorded at 296.65 million tonnes—up by 11.44 million tonnes compared to 285.21 million tonnes in FY19. Exports of only agricultural products (excluding marine and plantation products) increased by 28.36 percent to $29.81 billion in 2020-21 as compared to $23.23 billion in 2019-20. India is also seeing growth in the export of cereals, non-basmati rice, wheat, millets, maize, and other coarse grains (see box).





“ Looking at the kind of resilience the sector has shown, there have been a number of new startups cropping up. This has also helped increase the number of jobs available in the agri sector." - Prasanna Rao, CEO and co-founder, Arya

The lockdown-induced disruption in the supply chains also gave rise to an increase in the adoption of technology. “Farmers sell their harvest in the (APMC) mandi, for whatever price it is sold at, because they need cash,” says Praveen Kumar, a farmer and CEO of Vidhi Seeds, a farmer producer company. However, during the first lockdowns, he recalls, “the mandis were shut, farmers were sitting on produce, which was completely wasted. It was a huge loss for them”.

(This story appears in the 10 September, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)