Pledge to save water with News18 and Harpic's #MissionPaani campaign

Water conservation has been solely focused on the idea of saving drinking water; however, the Covid-19 pandemic has taught people that it is essential to utilize water in moderation. Taking a step towards raising awareness on water conservation to maintain hygiene as well as practice efficient water management, News18 and Harpic’s #MissionPaani campaign introduces ‘SwachhtaaurPaani’ (Hygiene and Water). In a special virtual event hosted by News18, India vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, along with campaign ambassador and actor Akshay Kumar extended their contribution and support to the cause by taking the JalPratigya (water conservation oath), along with other dignitaries. The two-hour live event saw several Chief Ministers lay out their 2025 water-security and hygiene goals. Furthermore, Al Gore - Former Vice President, USA and Environmentalist, Jack Sim – Founder, World Toilet Organization shed light on some of the most pioneering initiatives around the cause. The #MissionPaani campaign was inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to come together for water conservation with ‘JalAndolan’. Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate, along with Reckitt Benckiser, the world’s leading health and hygiene company, announced the #MissionPaani campaign in 2019 to resounding success. Through SwachhtaaurPaani, News18 and Reckitt Benckiser will highlight the critical components of both water and hygiene and bring everyone together in this mission for a safe and sustainable tomorrow. Speaking about the campaign Rahul Joshi, MD & Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18 said, “We at Network 18 seek to bring a positive change in the society by raising awareness and supporting a cause that will help millions of people from around the country. As a media platform, our role in providing responsible information and ensuring its availability has helped us in driving impactful reforms. With this campaign, our aim has been to encourage the people of our nation to create a healthy future for all of us.” Contributing to this campaign, Akshay Kumar commented, “We shouldn’t reach a point in our lives where we realise the true value of water only when we no longer have it. Such things have a snow-ball effect and we need to start thinking about the consequences of our actions. I have utmost confidence in the campaign in making society aware of what needs to be done and hope to see countless lives being saved in these testing times.” To know more about the campaign and take a pledge towards saving water, you can log onto www.news18.com/mission-paani/