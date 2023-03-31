Marketing Mocktail: Explaining the tricky business of brand extensions





Brand extension is a commonly deployed strategy for growth by expanding brand potential. It is about extending the same brand name into an adjacent or new category. Having invested in creating a brand, it is a logical step for a company to leverage the brand equity by expanding its portfolio.



A brand is like a rubber band. If you don’t stretch it, you are not maximising its potential. If you over stretch it, it will snap. So, how much should you stretch it?





Does the extension present a lucrative market opportunity?

Does the extension fit with the parent brand equity?

Will the extension dilute or diffuse the equity of the parent brand?

Applying the three questions

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.