Fed in no rush to cut rates: Is it a shot in the arm for India?

As widely anticipated, the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting indicated that the global central bank is in no hurry to reduce interest rates. The US Federal Reserve kept key benchmark rates steady in the target range of 4.25 to 4.5 percent even as uncertainties around economic outlook have increased. However, policymakers expect two rate cuts during the year.

Rising concerns of global economic uncertainties stemming from US tariff hikes amid inflation woes have been keeping markets worldwide on tenterhooks. In India, there is the added pressure of losing foreign liquidity as equities are facing consistent outflow of money in the last few months. Interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, typically, lead to a reversal of FII (foreign institutional investors) inflows from emerging markets to developed markets, and it works in reverse too.

“We have entered a shallower rate cut cycle that continues to evolve with policies under the (Donald) Trump regime and inflation expectations which are now stickier than previously expected,” says Ankita Pathak, fund manager, global equities and macro strategist, Ionic Asset by Angel One.

According to Pathak, the policy guidance remained the same despite changing macros which are currently being perceived as positive by the investors. “The Fed’s ability to cut rates will largely depend on tariffs and their repercussions on inflation. On the domestic front, the Reserve Bank of India has started with liquidity easing and the rationale for another 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in April is compelling,” she explains.

On Thursday, markets cheered the unchanged Dot plots as the Fed now anticipates a transitory impact of tariffs—mainly on inflation.