Federal Bank Succession: Expect more of the same from KVS Manian

Federal Bank emerged as one of the fastest growing banks post pandemic under the leadership of its former MD & CEO Shyam Srinivasan. His strategy was built around secured and small-businesses lending. Veteran banker KVS Manian, who succeeds Srinivasan now, will need to do more of the same
It was in early October 2010, when a prominent union leader at Federal Bank at their head office in Kochi came up to the newly appointed managing director and CEO Shyam Srinivasan and told him, “Sir, we are a broken motorcycle. Try and make us a better motorcycle, not a Mercedes Benz.” Srinivasan smiled and told him it will become a Mercedes Benz.