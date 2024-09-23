Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Quad Summit: Cancer Moonshot and other science and tech initiatives announced

Quad Summit: Cancer Moonshot and other science and tech initiatives announced

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
The leaders of the Quad nations, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Kishida Fumio of Japan, and US President Joe Biden unveiled the Quad Cancer Moonshot, a collaborative effort in the Indo-Pacific region, in a statement called The Wilmington Declaration, on Sep. 21. This partnership will initially focus on cervical cancer, which the leaders note is a preventable disease that continues to affect many. The leaders also announced greater collaboration in critical technologies

