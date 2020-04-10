Thoughts on epidemics

Image: Jeff Pachoud/Afp Via Getty Image Image: Jeff Pachoud/Afp Via Getty Image

(This story appears in the 24 April, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s highly likely to be a highly-infectious virus rather than a war. Not missiles, microbes.The people in power have created an obesity epidemic.Raising awareness versus raising alarm; the public can’t be better informed if the information isn’t better.The coronavirus pandemic is a world-changing event, like 9/11. There was a world before Covid-19. And there will be a world after Covid-19. But it won’t be the same.Epidemics follow patterns because diseases follow patterns. Viruses spread; they reproduce; they die.Ebola has shown that the world is not ready to deal with an epidemic on this scale.It’s striking that Native Americans evolved no devastating epidemic diseases to give to Europeans, in return for the many devastating epidemic diseases that Indians received from the Old World.We need to think of chronic disease, hypertension, cancer, like H1N1. In fact, there’s an epidemicof chronic disease.In spite of all the advances of medicine, deathly epidemics are more menacing than ever before.Epidemics on the other side of the world are a threat to us all. No epidemic is just local.War is the most devastating endemic and epidemic disease the human race has to endure, and yet too little has been done to discover and eliminate its cause by intelligent early control.The three golden rules of COVID-19: 1) Isolate. 2) Isolate. 3) Isolate.