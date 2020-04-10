  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Thoughts

Thoughts on epidemics

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 10, 2020 12:32:33 PM IST
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 05:24:10 PM IST

bill gatesImage: Jeff Pachoud/Afp Via Getty Image
 

If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s highly likely to be a highly-infectious virus rather than a war. Not missiles, microbes.
—Bill Gates, TED Talks, 2015

The people in power have created an obesity epidemic.
—Robert Atkins

Raising awareness versus raising alarm; the public can’t be better informed if the information isn’t better.
—TK Naliaka

The coronavirus pandemic is a world-changing event, like 9/11. There was a world before Covid-19. And there will be a world after Covid-19. But it won’t be the same.
—Oliver Markus Malloy

Epidemics follow patterns because diseases follow patterns. Viruses spread; they reproduce; they die.
—Jill Lepore

Ebola has shown that the world is not ready to deal with an epidemic on this scale.
—Alpha Conde

It’s striking that Native Americans evolved no devastating epidemic diseases to give to Europeans, in return for the many devastating epidemic diseases that Indians received from the Old World.
—Jared Diamond

We need to think of chronic disease, hypertension, cancer, like H1N1. In fact, there’s an epidemic
of chronic disease.
—Patrick Soon-Shiong

In spite of all the advances of medicine, deathly epidemics are more menacing than ever before.
—Christian de Duve

Epidemics on the other side of the world are a threat to us all. No epidemic is just local.
—Peter Piot

War is the most devastating endemic and epidemic disease the human race has to endure, and yet too little has been done to discover and eliminate its cause by intelligent early control.
—Pearl S Buck

The three golden rules of COVID-19: 1) Isolate. 2) Isolate. 3) Isolate.
—Steven Magee

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 24 April, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

pharma lab
Pranit Sarda
Bulk drugs: Pharma's pain point
tiger king_netflix_sm
New episode of 'Tiger King' is announced
disney plus_shutterstock_sm
Disney Plus racks up 50 million subscribers in 5 months
untitled design-2
Forbes India
Simple ways to do that video conference right
bill gates s
Forbes India
Thoughts on epidemics
fear economy s
IIM Bangalore
Crush the fear economy
untitled design-1
Forbes India
What is Hydroxylchroloquine and where does India fit in?
mcclellan
Fuqua School of Business
McClellan: Economic outlook could become clearer in weeks
Crush the fear economy
Simple ways to do that video conference right