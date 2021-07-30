Thoughts on health

Image: Shutterstock
To keep the body in good health is a duty...
otherwise we shall not be able to keep the mind strong and clear.
—Buddha
Founder of Buddhism
Be careful about reading health books. You may die of a misprint.
—Mark Twain
American author
The cheerful mind perseveres, and the strong mind hews its way through a thousand difficulties.
—Swami Vivekananda
Indian monk
Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.
—Anne Wilson Schaef
American clinical psychologist
Keeping your body healthy is an expression of gratitude to the whole cosmos—the trees, the clouds, everything.
—Thich Nhat Hanh
Vietnamese spiritual leader
I have chosen to be happy because it is good for my health.
—François-Marie Voltaire
French philosopher
Healing is a matter of time, but it is sometimes also a matter of opportunity.
—Hippocrates
Ancient Greek physician
He who has health, has hope; and he who has hope, has everything.
—Thomas Carlyle
Scottish historian
The doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will instruct his patients in care of the human frame, in diet, and in the cause and prevention of disease.
—Thomas Edison
American inventor and businessman
A sad soul can be just as lethal as a germ.
—John Steinbeck
American author
Health is not valued till sickness comes.
—Thomas Fuller
English historian
Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness.
—Joseph Pilates
German physical trainer
