Thoughts on health

To keep the body in good health is a duty...

otherwise we shall not be able to keep the mind strong and clear.

—Buddha

Founder of Buddhism





Be careful about reading health books. You may die of a misprint.

—Mark Twain

American author



The cheerful mind perseveres, and the strong mind hews its way through a thousand difficulties.

—Swami Vivekananda

Indian monk



Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.

—Anne Wilson Schaef

American clinical psychologist



Keeping your body healthy is an expression of gratitude to the whole cosmos—the trees, the clouds, everything.

—Thich Nhat Hanh

Vietnamese spiritual leader



I have chosen to be happy because it is good for my health.

—François-Marie Voltaire

French philosopher



Healing is a matter of time, but it is sometimes also a matter of opportunity.

—Hippocrates

Ancient Greek physician



He who has health, has hope; and he who has hope, has everything.

—Thomas Carlyle

Scottish historian



The doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will instruct his patients in care of the human frame, in diet, and in the cause and prevention of disease.

—Thomas Edison

American inventor and businessman



A sad soul can be just as lethal as a germ.

—John Steinbeck

American author



Health is not valued till sickness comes.

—Thomas Fuller

English historian



Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness.

—Joseph Pilates

German physical trainer





