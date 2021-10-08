Thoughts on luxuries

Luxury will be always around, no matter what happens in the world. —Carolina Herrera, Venezuelan-American fashion designer
Image: JP Yim / Getty Images
Luxury will be always around, no matter what happens in the world.—Carolina Herrera
Venezuelan-American fashion designer
It is a luxury to be understood.—Ralph Waldo Emerson
American philosopher
Friendship is one of the greatest luxuries of life.—Edward Everett Hale
American author
Happy endings are a luxury of fiction.—Trudi Canavan
Australian writer
I am convinced that there can be luxury
in simplicity.—Jil Sander
German fashion designer
Mere life is a luxury, and the colour of the grass, of the flowers, of the sky, the wind in the trees, the outlines of the horizon, the forms of clouds, all give a pleasure as exquisite as the sweetest music to the ear famishing for it.—Mark Twain
American author
In an age of distraction, nothing can feel more luxurious than paying attention.—Pico Iyer
British essayist
Luxury to me is not about buying expensive things; it’s about living in a way where you appreciate things.—Oscar de la Renta
Dominican fashion designer
The saddest thing I can imagine is to get used to luxury.—Charlie Chaplin
English actor and filmmaker
Time and silence are the most luxurious things today.—Tom Ford
American fashion designer
What one generation sees as a luxury, the next sees as a necessity.—Anthony Crosland
British politician
Luxury is in each detail.—Hubert de Givenchy
French fashion designer
True luxury is being able to own your time—to be able to take a walk, sit on your porch, read the paper, not take the call, not be compelled
by obligation.—Ashton Kutcher
American actor
It is the ultimate luxury to combine passion and contribution. It’s also a clear path to happiness.—Sheryl Sandberg
American business executive