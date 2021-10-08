Thoughts on luxuries

Luxury will be always around, no matter what happens in the world. —Carolina Herrera, Venezuelan-American fashion designer

Image: JP Yim / Getty Images



Luxury will be always around, no matter what happens in the world.It is a luxury to be understood.Friendship is one of the greatest luxuries of life.Happy endings are a luxury of fiction.I am convinced that there can be luxuryin simplicity.Mere life is a luxury, and the colour of the grass, of the flowers, of the sky, the wind in the trees, the outlines of the horizon, the forms of clouds, all give a pleasure as exquisite as the sweetest music to the ear famishing for it.In an age of distraction, nothing can feel more luxurious than paying attention.Luxury to me is not about buying expensive things; it’s about living in a way where you appreciate things.The saddest thing I can imagine is to get used to luxury.Time and silence are the most luxurious things today.What one generation sees as a luxury, the next sees as a necessity.Luxury is in each detail.True luxury is being able to own your time—to be able to take a walk, sit on your porch, read the paper, not take the call, not be compelledby obligation.It is the ultimate luxury to combine passion and contribution. It’s also a clear path to happiness.