Thoughts on managers

Image: Steven Ferdman / Getty Images



Image: Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

(This story appears in the 09 October, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Hiring people is an art, not a science, and resumes can’t tell you whether someone will fit into a company’s culture. When you realise you’ve made a mistake, you need to cut your losses and move on.The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint to keep from meddling with them while they do it.If you pick the right people and give them the opportunity to spread their wings—and put compensation as a carrier behind it—you almost don’t have to manage them.Good management is the art of making problems so interesting and their solutions so constructive that everyone wants to get to work and deal with them.The first rule of management is delegation. Don’t try and do everything yourself because you can’t.Most of what we call management consists of making it difficult for people to get their work done.When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact.Train people well enough so they can leave, treat them well enough so they don’t want to.Leaders must be close enough to relate to others, but far enough ahead to motivate them.No man will make a great leader who wants to do it all himself, or to get all the credit for doing it.What you do has far greater impact than what you say.If the people you lead have lost their spark, try looking in the mirror.