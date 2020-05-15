  1. Home
Thoughts on starting over

By Forbes India
Published: May 15, 2020
Updated: May 15, 2020 11:45:12 AM IST

franz kafkaImage: Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

There are some things one can only achieve by a deliberate leap in the opposite direction. 
—Franz Kafka

Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently.
—Henry Ford

Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.    
—Theodore Roosevelt

The foundation of a financial fresh start actually has nothing to do with money or specific financial dos and don’ts.
—Suze Orman

You may have a fresh start any moment you choose, for this thing that we call ‘failure’ is not the falling down, but the staying down.
—Mary Pickford

Oh, my friend, it’s not what they take away from you that counts. It’s what you do with what you have left.    
—Hubert Humphrey

Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect.    
—Alan Cohen

New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.    
—Lao Tzu

Champions keep playing until they get it right.
—Billie Jean King

The secret to change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.    
—Socrates

Getting over a painful experience is much like crossing monkey bars. You have to let go at some point in order to move forward.
—CS Lewis

