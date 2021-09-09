Thoughts on valuations

Image: Carlo Allegri / Reuters



(This story appears in the 10 September, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

When you find a really good business run by first-class people, chances area price that looks high isn’t high. The combination is rare enough, it’s worth a pretty good price.The main underlying principle of value investing is that you should invest in undervalued securities because they alone offer a margin of safety.If you have an opinion about the level of prices, it should be an opinion based upon your concept of the values of securities in relation to price, rather than on any prophecy or expectation of changes or of the continuance of a given moment.Nothing turns off an investor more than when an entrepreneur comes in with a ridiculous valuation.Valuation is vague and arbitrary, when there is no assurance that it will be generally acquiesced in by others.Even a great company can be priced too high if there’s a lot of glamour attached to it.Stocks often sell at ridiculously low levels for considerable periods merely because few people know anything about them.The P/E ratio is only a reflection of what most investors expect to happen at a point in time, and that is neither here nor there in terms of what actually will happen.Even the world’s greatest business is not a good investment if the priceis too high.Erroneous assumptions can be disastrous.Not everything that can be counted counts, and not everything that counts can be counted.All successful investment involves trying to get into something whereit’s worth more than you’re paying.