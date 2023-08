In the run-up to the G20 meetings in New Delhi, where climate is a key issue, and COP28 in November, Divya J Shekhar puts together a ready reckoner on the prominent issues relating to climate change that we need to talk about. With deep dives and insights on GDP loss due to climatic events, job losses, ESG funds, and even a clutch of entrepreneurs who are using tech to solve for India, this issue is a packed one