  4. Forbes India presents India Growth Drivers in partnership with Barclays Private Clients

Listen to the podcast comprising of eminent panellists like Mohandas Pai, Chairperson of Manipal Global Education; Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder, Wakefit; Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder & CEO, Bluestone.com; Arvind Varchaswi, MD, Sri Sri Tattva; Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-founder, Vedantu; Naryana Shroff, Head of Investments, Barclays Private Clients as they discover the power of innovation and how prioritising quality and entrepreneurial spirit can achieve a $5 trillion economy—in India's Growth Drivers, created in partnership with Barclays Private Clients

