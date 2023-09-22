Forbes India presents India growth drivers in partnership with Barclays Private Clients

Watch the episode featuring eminent panelists like Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder & MD of Mahansaria Tyres Group; Kartikey Hariyani, MD of TecSo Projects & Founder and CEO at Charge+Zone; Vishal Goenka, Director of Artek Surfin Chemicals; Natarajan, Director of Molbio Diagnostics; and Adrish Ghosh, MD of Barclays Private Clients as they discuss and deliberate on the hurdles and prospects in the realm of domestic manufacturing, emphasizing its pivotal role as a catalyst for India's journey towards achieving its ambitious goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy