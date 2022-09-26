Forbes India presents India growth drivers powered by Barclays Private Clients: EP 3

Listen to the Podcast of 'Indian Families: Emerging Trends in Succession Planning', comprising Mark Tucker, Director, Global Head of International Wealth Advisory, Barclays Private Bank, Haigreve Khaitan, Senior Partner, Khaitan & Co, Girish Vanvari, Founder, Transaction Square, Pallavi Joshi Bakhru, Partner, Private Client Services, Grant Thornton Bharat LL, Poonam Mirchandani, Head of Trust & Fiduciary, Barclays Private Clients, India and Moderator Paromita Chatterjee as they discuss the importance of succession planning and how the business sustainability depends not only on their