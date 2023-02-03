Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Budget 2023: Demystifying new tax regime

Budget 2023: Demystifying new tax regime

By Nasrin Sultana
75 Listen ins
 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed various changes in the new tax regime to make it more popular. Out of five major announcements made under the personal tax, proposals have been made for salaried individuals opting for the new tax regime, change in tax slab rates and introduction of standard deduction. But the new math looks complex and puzzling. To understand and simplify these new taxation proposals that will come into effect from 1 April 2023, Forbes India's Nasrin Sultana is joined by Parizad Sirwalla, Partner and Head, Global Mobility Services, Tax, KPMG in India

Bookshelf7-800X600

Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka on his next book and life after winning Booker Prize 2022

Feb 2, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Budget expectations: What India's tech startups and VC investors are asking

Feb 1, 2023
Sateesh Seetharamiah_SM

Sateesh Seetharamiah, CEO of Infosys's EdgeVerve, on how the cost of intelligence might go down to zero

Jan 31, 2023
Budget-podcast3-800X600

Budget 2023: What stock markets want

Jan 31, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

IMF revises 2023 growth upward; Apple working on a foldable iPad — report; ChatGPT can fix software bugs

Jan 31, 2023
SM_Ganesh Ganesh Suryanarayanan_ Gopichand Katragadda

Gopichand Katragadda on million-dollar customer opportunities for Myelin Foundry's edge AI solutions

Jan 30, 2023
See More