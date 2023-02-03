Budget 2023: Demystifying new tax regime

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed various changes in the new tax regime to make it more popular. Out of five major announcements made under the personal tax, proposals have been made for salaried individuals opting for the new tax regime, change in tax slab rates and introduction of standard deduction. But the new math looks complex and puzzling. To understand and simplify these new taxation proposals that will come into effect from 1 April 2023, Forbes India's Nasrin Sultana is joined by Parizad Sirwalla, Partner and Head, Global Mobility Services, Tax, KPMG in India