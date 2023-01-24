Budget 2023: Will government cut tax to spur growth in FY24?

Simplification of taxation and tariff structure, bringing parity in the tax rates, identifying sunrise industries for tax exemptions, lowering tax burden in capital markets and ease in compliance are some top of the list expectations from Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2023. So, is there any scope for further cuts in corporate tax? How can the government make the new tax regime attractive? What about taxation benefits for MSMEs and PLI schemes? Nasrin Sultana speaks to Neeru Ahuja, Partner, Deloitte India, to decode and simplify this over-complex tax structure