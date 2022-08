Working populations in the five largest economies in the Asia Pacific—India, China, South Korea, Australia, and Japan—are more at risk due to physical robot automation than in Europe and North America, according to a forecast by Forrester. India, which has a relatively young workforce, will add 160 million new workers over the next 20 years, reaching a working population of 1.1 billion by 2040, but 69 percent of India's jobs are under threat from automation, according to the forecast