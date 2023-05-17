Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Apple announces new accessibility features; Wipro among Vice's creditors — report; WeWork's Mathrani quits

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
789 Listen ins
 

Apple yesterday announced new software features for cognitive, speech, and vision accessibility. These updates, set to launch later this year, include assistive access, live speech, personal voice, and point and speak in the magnifier app, the company said in a press release. Also in this brief, Infosys and bp signed an MoU to deepen their partnership. This helps Infosys "solidify" its 20-year-old relationship as the primary provider of IT application services to the British energy company, India's second-biggest IT company said in a press release yesterday

