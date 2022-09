Apple yesterday announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones, featuring a pill-shaped cutout that shows useful information and can be used to bring up apps quickly. Apple calls the cutout, Dynamic Island. It can show important alerts, notifications, and activities. It maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Apple also released the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, which retain the older notch for the selfie camera