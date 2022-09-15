Apple iPhones: 12 percent could be made in India by FY26 — report; Byju's losses skyrocket

  1. Home
By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
170 Listen ins
 

By fiscal year 2026, at least 12 percent of the free-on-board value of Apple's global iPhone shipments could be made in India, Inc42 reports, citing a report by Business Standard that is behind a paywall. Byju's, India's most-valued startup, yesterday, reported losses of Rs. 4,589 crore for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2021, which is close to a 20-fold increase over the Rs. 231.69 crore adjusted loss for the previous fiscal year, Moneycontrol reports. And SoftBank Group could be planning another Vision Fund, Wall Street Journal reports

