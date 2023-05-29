Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. ChatGPT app now in India; data bill will push platforms 'behavioural change,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

ChatGPT app now in India; data bill will push platforms 'behavioural change,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
OpenAI has expanded the availability of its ChatGPT app for iOS users in 33 countries, including India, where a subscription costs just under Rs. 1,000 a month. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has stated that the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India will bring about significant changes in the behaviour of platforms that have exploited or misused personal data, according to a Press Trust of India report carried by Hindustan Times. Also in this brief, WhatsApp is said to be working on a screen-sharing feature

May 29, 2023
May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023
May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023
