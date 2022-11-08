Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  'Climate solidarity or collective suicide — you decide,' says UN Chief, calls on US, China to jump-start action

'Climate solidarity or collective suicide — you decide,' says UN Chief, calls on US, China to jump-start action

By Harichandan Arakali
119 Listen ins
 

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned world leaders at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt that humanity will have to urgently work together or face annihilation, in the fight against global warming. In particular, the US and China must join forces to make a "historic" pact happen between rich emitters and emerging to hold the rise in temperatures to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era that most experts believe today is a lost cause without drastic action

