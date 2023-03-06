Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Foxconn says 'no definitive agreement' after news of $700 mln Apple iPhone factory in Bengaluru

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
172 Listen ins
 

Foxconn, one of Apple's largest contract manufacturers, said on Saturday that there was no definitive agreement about investment in India, the French news agency AFP reported. This came after a report from Bloomberg on Friday last that Foxconn will invest about $700 million to build a new plant near India's tech capital Bengaluru. Also in this brief, Universal Hydrogen, a hydrogen fuel cell technologies company, last week, conducted the first test of a 40-passenger regional airliner aircraft, using hydrogen fuel cell propulsion

