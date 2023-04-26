Google Cloud turns first profits; Microsoft tops estimates; Capria marks first close of new $100 mln fund

Microsoft and Google both surprised the street yesterday, beating analysts' estimates. Google also saw its cloud business turn a profit for the first time since the unit's launch. Also in this brief, Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari is named Nasscom chair; WhatsApp can now be used on multiple phones; Xerox to donate PARC to SRI; and Capria Ventures announced the first close of its second fund, which has a target of $100 million, to continue to invest in tech-led startups in the "global south," the VC firm said in a press release