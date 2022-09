Google is looking to move some Pixel phone production out of China and into India, The Information reports. The company is seeking bids from contract manufacturers for production in India. Apple has already stepped up its efforts to make more of its iPhones in India as geopolitical tensions between the US and China rise. Sachin Bansal's Navi Technologies gets its IPO go-ahead. And Peer Robotics, a Delhi startup, raises $2.3 milllion