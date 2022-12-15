Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Infosys at 40: 'No Plan B,' but the 3Rs, being in the sweet spot and the power of faith

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
230 Listen ins
 

Infosys turned 40 this year, and the journey has seen many firsts for India—from listing in the US to the distribution of wealth across the rank and file of the enterprise. The story of the company, widely seen as the bellwether of India's IT services industry, includes chapters in which the founders came back from retirement—not once, but twice. In this extended edition of the tech brief, we bring you excerpts of comments from chairman Nandan Nilekani and founder NR Narayana Murthy—looking back and looking ahead

