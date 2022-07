Infosys reported its highest fiscal first-quarter revenue growth in more than 10 years, and its lowest Q1 operating margins of this century, so far, as the company joins rivals in prioritising growth amid another global economic slowdown. Revenue for the three months ended June 30 was $4.44 billion, a 21.4 percent increase over the year-earlier period, the highest since Q1 of FY12. Operating margins came in at 20 percent