  OpenAI developing explainability tool; IBM releases Watsonx AI; Nintendo Switch sales fall

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Researchers at OpenAI, the company that made ChatGPT, have open-sourced datasets from a nascent effort aimed at building an automated tool to explain how large language models work. They discussed their efforts in a paper they published yesterday on their website. IBM, at its annual think conference yesterday released a new AI platform and tools. And for fans of the Nintendo Switch, the eponymous company's latest results won't bring any cheer. Sales of the hand-held console have dropped, dimming the prospect of an update to the product

