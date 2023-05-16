QuickTake: IPL, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema and India's OTT wars

In today's quick take, we teamed up with our own Naini Thaker, an avid IPL watcher and OTT aficionado, to help us make sense of the news that Disney+ Hotstar lost 15-16 percent of its India paid subscriber base between October 2022 and March 2023. Naini also walks us through the news that a substantial portion of HBO's premium content will now only be available on Jio Cinema. She unpacks what this means, including Jio Cinema's emergence as an OTT force that you will have to embrace to find your favourite HBO show