Reliance Jio will launch a budget laptop, called JioBook, priced at Rs. 15,000 (about $184) with an embedded 4G sim card, Reuters reports. The Indian conglomerate has partnered with Qualcomm and Microsoft for this project. Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off the latest version of the company's humanoid robot, named Optimus, last week. And Tulsi Tanti, an Indian entrepreneur best known for his wind energy company Suzlon Energy, passed away on Saturday, Business Standard reports