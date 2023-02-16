Salesforce's Marc Benioff took French Polynesia vacation amid layoffs; Stripe burned $500 mln last year — report

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff took a vacation to French Polynesia to "detox" himself from gadgets and other digital distractions, the entrepreneur told The New York Times, Business Insider reports — the original piece is behind a paywall. Benioff took a vacation after firing 10 percent of the cloud-based CRM provider's staff. Meanwhile, fintech darling Stripe burned through half a billion dollars in 2022, The Information reports exclusively, as its revenue rose much more slowly than the previous year's pandemic-driven frenzy that saw every business shifting more work on