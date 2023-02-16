Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Salesforce's Marc Benioff took French Polynesia vacation amid layoffs; Stripe burned $500 mln last year — report

Salesforce's Marc Benioff took French Polynesia vacation amid layoffs; Stripe burned $500 mln last year — report

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
758 Listen ins
 

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff took a vacation to French Polynesia to "detox" himself from gadgets and other digital distractions, the entrepreneur told The New York Times, Business Insider reports — the original piece is behind a paywall. Benioff took a vacation after firing 10 percent of the cloud-based CRM provider's staff. Meanwhile, fintech darling Stripe burned through half a billion dollars in 2022, The Information reports exclusively, as its revenue rose much more slowly than the previous year's pandemic-driven frenzy that saw every business shifting more work on

Keshav Muruges_IMAGE-12_Sm

Keshav Murugesh at WNS on three recent acquisitions, and why every global CEO is looking at India

Feb 16, 2023
Bookshelf8-800X600

Bhairavi Jani on the diversity in Indian entrepreneurship

Feb 16, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Blue Origin develops tech to make solar panels on the Moon; Twilio lays off another 17 percent

Feb 14, 2023
Sudhir Singh_Coforge109_SM

Sudhir Singh on the culture that powers the $2 billion ambition at Coforge

Feb 13, 2023
Forbes India Innovation podcast

Inside our special innovation issue

Feb 13, 2023
Thumbnail1

Integrating CX and OpEx for Growth

Feb 10, 2023
See More