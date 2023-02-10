Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Shell directors sued over climate strategy; TCS wins $726 mln Phoenix order; Sequoia Surge backs Hatica

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
357 Listen ins
 

Shell's board of directors are being personally sued over their alleged failure to properly manage risks associated with the climate crisis, Euronews reports. The lawsuit, brought by Environmental law charity ClientEarth says the British oil giant's 11 directors have breached their legal duties under the UK's Companies Act by failing to bring their climate strategy in line with the Paris Agreement. Also in this brief, a US lawmaker wants children to be 16 before they can access social media, and how some strange words are breaking ChatGPT

