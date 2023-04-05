Skyroot Aerospace conducts successful long duration test of cryogenic engine and also advances green fuel tech

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
India's Skyroot Aerospace, yesterday announced it had conducted a long-duration test of a 3D-printed cryogenic engine, firing it for 200 seconds — an important milestone in developing the private space venture's higher payload capacity rockets. The test also yielded vital data for advancing the company's use of LNG — a greener alternative to the more widely used fuels today, the company said in a press release. Also in this brief, PhonePe, a Walmart group company in Bengaluru, yesterday launched Pincode, an app built on top of India's Open Network for Digital Co

