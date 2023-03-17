Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
TCS announces surprise CEO change: Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, Krithivasan is the new boss

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest technology services and consulting company, announced a surprise change at the top yesterday. CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has resigned to "pursue his other interests," and K Krithivasan, another company veteran will take over in the coming months, the Mumbai-listed IT giant told the stock exchanges after the markets closed. Also in this brief, Xoriant, an engineering services provider in the US, gets a new chief executive; and the UK bans TikTok on government devices

