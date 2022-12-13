Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. TCS faces US class action over alleged discrimination; NotCo raises $70 mln; smartphone addiction hurting marriages

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
23 Listen ins
 

Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest IT services company, is facing a class-action lawsuit in the US, the company's biggest market. TCS has been sued by Shawn Katz, a former employee, who alleges that the IT giant discriminates against non-South Asian and non-Indian applicants and employees, Money Control reports. Also in this episode, Vivo's latest Switch Off report shows smartphone addiction is hurting marriages, and NotCo, backed by Jeff Bezos, has raised $70 million in series D1 funding, led by Princeville Capital

