  4. TCS Q3: revenue crosses $7 bln, staff strength dips for first time since Covid outbreak; Google invests in Cropin

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
61 Listen ins
 

Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest IT services company, said its quarterly revenue has crossed the $7 billion mark, with sales for its fiscal third quarter, the October-December period, coming in at $7.075 billion. A near-term slowdown in demand is apparent in the staff addition numbers. TCS saw a net reduction in its workforce, for the first time since the Covid pandemic began to fan out across the world. For the rest of the current fiscal year, TCS doesn't expect to add many more people. Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro will report their Q3 earnings this week

