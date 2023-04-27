Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. UK says no to Microsoft Activision deal; Nasscom highlights India's dismal show in patent filings

UK says no to Microsoft Activision deal; Nasscom highlights India's dismal show in patent filings

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
481 Listen ins
 

India accounts for an insignificant share of patents worldwide, an analysis by Nasscom shows. In a report titled Unpacking Indians IP landscape, Nasscom pointed out that China accounted for 46.6 percent of all patents filed in 2021, as applications returned to pre-Covid levels. The US, Japan and South Korea are other major patent filers. India had a dismal 1.8 percent. Also in this brief, UK's competition authorities have blocked Microsoft's $68.9 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard; and Infosys and Walmart team up on a software solution for retailers

