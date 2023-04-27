UK says no to Microsoft Activision deal; Nasscom highlights India's dismal show in patent filings

India accounts for an insignificant share of patents worldwide, an analysis by Nasscom shows. In a report titled Unpacking Indians IP landscape, Nasscom pointed out that China accounted for 46.6 percent of all patents filed in 2021, as applications returned to pre-Covid levels. The US, Japan and South Korea are other major patent filers. India had a dismal 1.8 percent. Also in this brief, UK's competition authorities have blocked Microsoft's $68.9 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard; and Infosys and Walmart team up on a software solution for retailers